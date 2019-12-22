Perry Baker makes it into Guinness World Record book

USA 7s speedster Perry Baker has made it to the Guinness World record book for the highest number of clean breaks made in the World Rugby 7s series tournaments.

As of 6th of April this year, the former NFL player has made 235 clean breaks often leading to sensational tries.

This makes it the highest clean breaks made in the World Sevens Series tournaments by a player.

In a recent tweet, Baker shared how his focus, determination and hard work in sevens rugby has paid off for him.

Baker recorded 190 tries in over 222 matches and has also won the World Rugby Player of the year twice in 2017 and 2018.