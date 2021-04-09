Penang, not just making up numbers for Coke Games

Known as an academically driven school, Penang Sangam High School is hoping to stamp their mark in next week’s Coca-Cola Games.

The Rakiraki-based school will be out to field its best 17 athletes during the three-day tournament.

Despite financial constraints the school still continues to send its athletes to competitions like the Easter Championship to gain exposure prior to the Fiji Finals.

Article continues after advertisement

Team manager Direndra Prasad says they’re not just out to make up the numbers, but should be considered as one of the top contenders.

“This is the first time some of the athletes some great exposure to them. For the Cokes we will see the timing and see where we improve.”

One of the school’s top athletes, Timoci Nagoneqa is hoping to be one of the top contenders in the senior boy’s blue ribbon event.

Nagoneqa has clocked a personal best of 10.8 seconds during the zone competition last month.