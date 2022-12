[Source: Facebook]

The Fiji Pearls continue to shine at the Nations Cup and recorded their third consecutive win over Ireland last night.

Pearls defeated Ireland 65-51 displaying a strong attacking game throughout the match.

Today is rest day for the Pearls before they move on to face Singapore A on Friday.

In other results, Botswana defeated Malaysia 67-38 and Singapore beat Sinapore A 50-26.