Paul Williams to ref Battle of Fiji

FBC Sports can confirm that world-renowned referee Paul Williams has been appointed to officiate tomorrow’s Battle of Fiji for the Sun Bell Trophy between the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and the Skipper Select XV.

The addition of an international official, highly experienced in both Test and Super Rugby Pacific matches, is expected to elevate the standard of officiating in what promises to be a fiercely contested fixture.

Williams, from Waverley in South Taranaki, New Zealand, has been a mainstay on the Super Rugby referee panel since 2016 and has overseen numerous high-profile club and international matches. He also served as an official at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, bringing valuable experience to tomorrow’s showdown.

Before turning to refereeing, Williams had a background in sevens and later progressed through New Zealand’s high-performance referee programme, making his first Tier 1 Test appointment in 2017. He is known for his calm presence, clear communication, and consistent management of games at the elite level.

Coverage of the Battle of Fiji gets underway at 4pm tomorrow on FBC Sports, with fans around the country set to witness a historic contest under one of the game’s respected officials.

