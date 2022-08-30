Passion and drive impresses Cotter

National 15’s coach Vern Cotter predicts some Swire Shipping Fijian Warriors donning the Flying Fijians jumper in the not too distant future.

Cotter was present at the Fiji Invitational Series over the weekend, in a bid to try to add some local players to his extended squad.

Cotter says he has been impressed by the passion shown by the local players.

Article continues after advertisement

“There’s something about them which is exciting if you can score tries with the forwards then move the ball quickly out to the back with the speed we have with these younger players, they’ve got a real desire to go forward and score tries and you know it’s a good place to be”

Fiji Warriors coach Kele Leawere says all the players have what it takes to don the national jumper.

“The Drua coaches and the Flying Fijian coaches are really keen on this young boys and at the end of the day it’s up to the young ones to lift and put their hands up and say I’m ready for that Drua jersey and the flying Fijian jersey”

The Fiji Warriors will face Manuma Samoa in the second round of the Fiji Invitational Series on Saturday.

You can catch the live action on FBC Sports.