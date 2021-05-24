Home

Pascoe wins 10th gold medal

September 3, 2021 5:28 am

Swimming icon Sophie Pascoe has set New Zealand Paralympic history, winning the 10th gold medal of her career over S9 100m freestyle at the Tokyo Games.

After winning her morning heat, but only with the third-fastest time of the field, Pascoe was drawn in lane three for the evening final.

She gave her rivals little chance, leading by 0.64 seconds at the 50m turn and holding off the fast finishers around her.

The Kiwi’s time of 1m 02.37s was well off her own world record of 59.78s.

The Paralympic record of 1m 00.91s set by American Michelle Konkolly at Rio de Janeiro five years ago.

