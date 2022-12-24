Participation of kids a blessing for Fiji Chess

The major interest of young kids in chess is a positive sign for Fiji Chess Federation as it looks to the future of the sport.

Vice-president Taione Sikivou says of the 38 participants that competed in the recent National Championship, majority were kids in primary and secondary schools.

He says this is something they are keen to build on.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are greatly blessed in that sense, chess is very intriguing to children and the younger audience so this is something that we need to capitalize on. Chess can be played by anyone doesn’t matter if you’re tall or short so I think that is something that is attractive to young kids. You can play on the computer, online and go against people from all over the world.”

Sikivou says in order to continue to pique the interest of these kids, they are looking to get an expat coach early next year to offer beginner classes.

Chess competitions are on break now and will resume with the Oceania Zonal next month where Sikivou and Tanvi Prasad will be representing Fiji in Melbourne, Australia.