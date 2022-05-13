Parker and Joyce heavyweight clash expected

A heavyweight fight between Kiwi Joseph Parker and Brit Joe Joyce is getting closer as the next few days of negotiations will determine the deal.

The pair have been in lengthy negotiations, with Joyce’s promoter, Frank Warren – prematurely announcing the fight last month, but Parker’s camp shut down any suggestion a deal had been reached.

Now, that deal is close, but with a few details still to be ironed out and other offers still on the table for Parker.

Parker won the WBO world title in 2016, beating Andy Ruiz, but lost it to Brit Anthony Joshua two years later.

A win against Joyce would make him the mandatory challenger to the belt, lining up a clash against the winner of Joshua and Oleksandr Usky, the current champion.

With both fighters ready to go, the contracts just need to be agreed.

[Source: Newshub]