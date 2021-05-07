Home

Sports

Parents' sacrifices pushes Vakasama

Karalaini Tavi
May 19, 2021 9:49 am

Growing up national rep Taichi Vakasama watched his hotel worker father made sacrifices to help him pursue his swimming career.

His parents ensured he pursued his swimming dream and now he’s one of Fiji’s top bet to take up one of the two universality spots for the Olympics in July.

In 2016 he did not qualify for the Olympics because he was under age.

Article continues after advertisement

Vakasama says getting one of the universality places for Team Fiji will be a way to repay the debt he owed to his parents.

“First we weren’t ever rich, it was only my father who had been working and he has been financially supporting my trips. One trip is about $5000 and it is necessary to gain experience by going overseas.”

Since the announcement of the restrictions, Vakasama has had to look for other avenues to keep fit during the lockdown.

The two Fiji swimmers for the Olympics will be decided later this week.

