Athletics

Paralympians depart in high spirits for 2020 Tokyo Games

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
August 20, 2021 6:25 am

Team Fiji for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games departed our shores yesterday afternoon in high spirits.

The two athletes Iosefo Rakesa and Inosi Matea, coach Freddy Fatiaki and chef de mission Dr Ronak Lal have only one aim and that is to secure gold medals.

Coach Freddy Fatiaki says it will also be a tough competition for the athletes as the pandemic has affected their preparation.

“I think the last time we went overseas for a competition was in 2019 as we all know in 2020 we had to stay put in terms of this virus and I think that was the last time we went internationally in competing but other than that the athletes are in high spirits and ready to go.”

However, Fatiaki says he is confident the two athletes will do well during the games.

He also says they will use the men’s and women’s 7s teams performances at the recent Olympic Games as their motivation.

The opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games will be held next Tuesday and Iosefo Rakesa will be the flag bearer for Team Fiji.

Rakesa who is taking part in the F41 category in shotput and Inosi Matea in the javelin F63 division will have their competition on the 30th of this month.

 

