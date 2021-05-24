Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Post-infection vaccination encouraged|No travel to Maritime says MoH|Government assistance totals $439m to date|Minivan drivers urge more Fijians to get vaccinated|Stranded students deal with psychological issues|Police officers in demanding situation|Kadavu cases spike, five more dead|296 hospitalized due to COVID-19|Curfew moved back by one hour|Vaccination lottery to reward Fijians|Govt assistance to continue despite criticism|Southern Division tops list of infringements|Nalotu village on total lockdown|198 new infections with one death|Authorities worried with Kadavu developments|Arrests for blatant disregard of COVID measures|More businesses expected to re-open in Suva|Villages in Kadavu urged to follow COVID-19 protocols|Kadavu villagers on high alert|RFMF caters meals for 300 personnel|46 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the Eastern Division|Certain COVID-19 measures in place for Kadavu|15 COVID-19 patients in critical condition|Ministry closely monitoring Nabouwalu containment zone|Fiji considers Pfizer vaccine for children|
Full Coverage

Sports

Para-athletes out to inspire others

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
August 23, 2021 4:44 pm

As the countdown begins for the Tokyo Paralympics, anticipation is growing for Fijians Iosefo Rakesa and Inosi Matea preparing for their debut.

The two have already created history as the first two athletes to qualify on merit, but they know the level of competition will be different.

Representing the country is a milestone achievement for both athletes.

Article continues after advertisement

Matea says they are hoping that by achieving their goals despite their disabilities will inspire others.

“With a person with a disability as well, I found the ability for me to participate in sports. So for the young ones, there is always something for you to achieve it.”

The Paralympics Games will kick off next Tuesday.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.