Para-athletes out to inspire others

As the countdown begins for the Tokyo Paralympics, anticipation is growing for Fijians Iosefo Rakesa and Inosi Matea preparing for their debut.

The two have already created history as the first two athletes to qualify on merit, but they know the level of competition will be different.

Representing the country is a milestone achievement for both athletes.

Matea says they are hoping that by achieving their goals despite their disabilities will inspire others.

“With a person with a disability as well, I found the ability for me to participate in sports. So for the young ones, there is always something for you to achieve it.”

The Paralympics Games will kick off next Tuesday.