Panthers shut out brave Cowboys

Although Penrith and Fiji Bati second-rower Viliame Kikau was denied a try, this did not stop the Panthers from thumping the Cowboys 22-nil today.

Panthers want to ensure they go into the Origin period with a four-point lead on the Telstra Premiership ladder.

After leading 16-nil at halftime, it took Penrith until the 71st minute to post the only try of the second half.

Their defence was superb and the third placed Cowboys had few scoring opportunities.

Kikau was denied a try after Scott Drinkwater spilled a Nathan Cleary bomb but the Cowboy’s fullback was struck high by Tago.

Cowboys rookie sensation Jeremiah Nanai was worth the price of admission alone but faces an anxious wait for the judiciary charges after being placed on report twice.