Rugby League

Panthers maintain A-team

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
April 14, 2022 5:31 am
[Source: NRL/ facebook]

The Penrith Panthers looks set to field its same 17 players for the third successive week heading into Fridays NRL match against Brisbane Broncos.

With the same set of players the side looks to build on imposing its fifth consecutive win in its bid at a title defense.

The Broncos lost twice to Penrith last season but that fate befell plenty of teams in 2021 and there was merit in both performances.

Article continues after advertisement

An eight-point loss in round six and a six-point loss in round 19 ranked as two of the Broncos’ best showings in a season which saw them win just seven games on their way to finishing 14th.

Panthers battle Broncos at 9.55pm tomorrow.

But tonight, Semi Valemei and the Raiders will battle Cowboys at 9.50pm.

[Source: NRL]

