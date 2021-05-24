Winning streak ends for Panthers

The Eels have ended the Panthers’ 21-game winning streak with two late tries to stun the defending champions 22-20 last night.

The Eels trailed 14-10 midway through the second half in front of a record sold-out crowd in Penrith before two pieces of brilliance from Ryan Matterson and Dylan Brown proved the difference in the end.

The Eels were reeling after their 35-4 loss to the Cowboys in Darwin last week and muscled up in defence to sap the Panthers late.

Article continues after advertisement

A double to Taylan May and stirring performance from Viliame Kikau helped the home side take a 14-10 lead midway through the second half after both teams traded two tries each in the opening 40 minutes.

But it was the Eels who held their nerve in the final quarter and matched it defensively to come up with the big plays at the death in a much-needed confidence boost after a week of criticism.

In another NRL match, Raiders defeated Bulldogs 14-4.

[Source: NRL]