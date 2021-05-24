Home

Panel to investigate athlete welfare established

RNZ
September 21, 2021 1:01 pm
[Source: RNZ]

An independent panel to investigate athlete welfare in top-level cycling in New Zealand has been established.

This was in the wake of the suspected suicide of Olympic cyclist Olivia Podmore.

New Zealand lawyer Mike Heron, who investigated the sport in 2018, will co-chair the latest inquiry, alongside sports professor Sarah Leberman, Olympic rower Genevieve Macky and former Silver Ferns captain Lesley Nicol, who was involved in the recent review of gymnastics.

24-year-old Podmore died in August, following a social media post about the pressures of top-level sport.

The panel will assess the adequacy of the implementation of those recommendations, identify areas for further improvement for athlete well-being and assess the support offered to athletes in Cycling New Zealand’s high-performance program.

