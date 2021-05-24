Panel discussion on Drua

Home

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 26, 2022 6:29 pm

For the first time the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will share an insight into how the team came to be and what it means for Fiji.

This will be done in a panel discussion organized by the Australian High Commission and the Fijian Media Association at Albert Park tomorrow.

Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne with Teti Tela, Chris Minimbi and Tevita Ikanivere will be at the event to give rugby fans and supporters the story of their journey beginning from what was just an idea to a competitive Super Rugby team.

Fijian Drua spokesman, Shane Hussein says they’re delighted to share their historic journey as they’re halfway through their maiden Super Rugby voyage.

He says it has been a good learning six months and significant progress has been done along the way.

The FMA in a statement says that Fijians have longed to see and learn more about the team and the media plays a role in bringing out their stories.

Our Drua will be hosting its first game on home soil in Suva as they take on the Highlanders on Saturday at 4.35pm.

[Source: AHC Public Affairs Suva]

