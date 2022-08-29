Pandya leads India to Asia Cup win

Hardik Pandya led India to a dramatic final-over win against Pakistan in the sides’ opening match of the Asia Cup.

With India chasing 148 from 20 overs, Hardik hit the fourth ball of the final over for six to seal a five-wicket win.

The all-rounder struck three fours in the 19th over to reduce the equation from 21 runs from 12 balls to seven from six, before Ravindra Jadeja was bowled at the start of the last over.

Hardik finished 33 not out from 17 in reply to Pakistan’s 147 all out.

Virat Kohli also made 35 from 34 balls before he was caught off left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz, who took 3-33 and bowled the final over in Dubai.

After Jadeja fell for 35, new batter Dinesh Karthik took a single and Nawaz bowled a dot ball but, with six needed from three, Hardik cleared the long-on boundary.

Mohammad Rizwan top-scored with 43 from 42 balls for Pakistan, while India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar took 4-26 as Babar Azam’s side were dismissed in 19.5 overs.