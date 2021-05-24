Pakistan through to T20 World Cup semi-finals

Pakistan overcame a spirited Namibia by 45 runs to secure their place in the Men’s T20 World Cup semi-finals.

The side smashed 130 from the final 10 overs to post an imposing 189-2, led by opener Mohammad Rizwan’s unbeaten 79.

Rizwan shared a 113-run stand with Babar Azam before Mohammad Hafeez thrashed 32 from 16 balls as Pakistan accelerated in Abu Dhabi.

Namibia produced several good partnerships but could only muster 144-5 from their 20 overs.

Pakistan had reached just 59-0 at the halfway stage of the innings before Rizwan and Babar, who made 70, began to hit more freely.

Babar’s side are top of Group 2 with four wins from four and cannot be passed, with New Zealand, Afghanistan and India vying for second place.

They face Scotland in their final group game on Sunday while Namibia, who have now been eliminated, play New Zealand on Friday.