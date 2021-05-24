Home

Pakistan defeat Afghanistan in enthralling match

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
October 30, 2021 7:37 am
[Source: Aljazeera]

Pakistan is getting close to a chance at semi-finals after a thrilling five-wicket win over Afghanistan in the Men’s T20 World Cup in Dubai.

In an captivating match, Pakistan were cruising in a chase of 148 until captain Babar Azam was bowled by Rashid Khan for 51.

Shoaib Malik was caught behind in the next over but, with 24 needed from the last 12 balls, Asif Ali smashed four sixes in the 19th over to seal success with six balls to spare.

Asif finished with a stunning 25 not out from seven balls, sending a vocal crowd wild in the closing moments.

Afghanistan, who played their part in the thriller, were hauled to 147-6 by a battling unbeaten seventh-wicket stand of 71 between Mohammad Nabi and Gulbadin Naib, who both made 35 not out.

They were 76-6 after a high-octane start where Pakistan’s bowlers, and Afghanistan’s attacking approach, created an electric atmosphere.

Pakistan, undoubtedly one of the tournament favourites, are top of Group 2 with three wins from three games.

In another match, West Indies beat Bangladesh in a close thriller, beating them by just three runs.

[Source: BBC]

