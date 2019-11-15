Home

Sports

Pacific Mini Games will be affected by Olympics postponement

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 9, 2020 2:48 pm
FASANOC Chief Executive Lorraine Mar

The postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games will have a huge impact on a number of competitions next year where Team Fiji is expected to take part.

FASANOC Chief Executive Lorraine Mar says some of Team Fiji athletes who are not vying for the Olympics will be affected.

Mar says next year Team Fiji will take part in the Pacific Mini Games and Commonwealth Youth Games but both competitions will be affected by the postponement of Tokyo 2020.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’ve have had communication from both the Pacific Games Council and the Commonwealth Games Federation acknowledging that the postponement of Tokyo 2020 is going to impact on their own games and so we waiting to hear from them what kind of decision they going to make in terms of their own games”.

Mar adds some World Championships scheduled for next year is going to be affected by the Olympics postponement as well.

