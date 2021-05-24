Pacific Mini Games plans to be discussed

The Pacific Games Council is expecting some setbacks in the upcoming Pacific Mini Games as a few Pacific countries continues to be affected with the widespread of COVID-19.

Although there is no news of the games being suspended or postponed as yet, the council will be meeting in November for its Annual General Meeting to discuss the way forward.

Council President, Vidhya Lakhan, says a few countries will take time in preparing.

“The athletes in those countries are finding it difficult to find not time but the opportunity to train and prepare themselves and in some of the countries there are to be no sporting activities and that’s what’s happening at the present time.”

Nine sports will be part of the Pacific Mini Games in June next year.