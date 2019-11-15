Pacific Mini Games could be held in December 2021

The Pacific Games Council has requested for the Pacific Mini Games to be held in December 2021.

This follows the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to next year, giving athletes at least six months to prepare for the Mini Games.

The Pacific Mini Games was initially scheduled to be held next year around June at Saipan in the Northern Mariana Islands.

Pacific Games Council President Vidhya Lakhan says they are in talks with the Saipan officials

“Because of the Coronavirus, we have asked the Governor of Saipan and the Olympic Committee there to possibly defer the games to December 2021 which give us 6 more months which give us and our athletes to regroup retrain and prepare for 2021.”

According to Lakhan, this will also give the host nation and organizers more time to prepare for the Games.