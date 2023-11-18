Vunituraga aims to unite the Pacific

Pacific Games Broadcast Manager Paula Vunituraga [Source: Facebook]

Pacific Games Broadcast Manager Paula Vunituraga is focused on bringing the Pacific together through the live broadcast of the 17th edition in Honiara.

As the official opening ceremony approaches, his team is working to ensure that people across the Pacific Islands who can’t be there in person can still experience the Games from the comfort of their homes.

Driven by passion, Vunituraga takes pride in seeing the plans made two years ago slowly coming together.

Article continues after advertisement

He emphasizes that the upcoming edition is expected to attract a significant audience, making it one of the most-watched in the history of the regional event.

Click Here for more on Pacific Games