Pacific Games next for Pattie

[Photo: Supplied]

The 2022 Oceania Triathlon Pacific Island Championships was an eye-opener for many young triathletes.

One, in particular, is national rep Katie Pattie who is vying for a spot in the upcoming Solomon Islands Pacific Games.

Pattie says racing against some of Oceania’s best has really inspired her.

Article continues after advertisement

“From this week’s training, I feel like I have learned a lot of tips from the coach that came down, and meeting new people was also a good experience and the competition on Wednesday and today was really fun, it was good to race with people faster than yourself and my adviceyou’reother athletes is make sure your having fun and just go hard but also rest”

Oceania Triathlon President Michelle Cooper says a lot of knowledge was gained.

Athletes from Samoa, Guam, Papua New Guinea, Northern Marianas, Tahiti and Tonga were part of the event.

Fiji is hoping to host another big event in July.