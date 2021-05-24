Home

Overseas players to join national football team

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
September 15, 2021 6:01 am

The inclusion of overseas players in the Fiji Football national team will be a major boost says Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf.

Yusuf says they’re expecting to bring in at least four players which will include national captain Roy Krishna.

Also hinted to join the squad are Canadian-based Scott Wara and Nicholas Prasad.

Article continues after advertisement

Yusuf adds these overseas players will be joining the squad by the end of the year as they prepare for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

“You’ll add in some youth players in the under 19 as well. When we have the final camp before departure, we will call on the overseas players there is a couple that has been earmarked to join the national team. There is one in Germany, Scotland, and Roy of course.”

Fiji FA is expecting some good news in the coming days from the Fiji National Sports Commission, with plans to have the national team in camp by next week.

 

