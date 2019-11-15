Overseas players show interests to join Fijiana 7s

The interests showed by overseas-based players to join the Fijiana 7s side continues.

Head Coach Saiasi Fuli says these players will go through the same process of being monitored and trialed.

“There are other players coming in from overseas wanting to join the Fijiana we will need to assemble all test them again, run them again and then challenge them again and make them work ahrd because if you don’t work hard you’ll suffer in a tournament”.

Some overseas players who have represented the Fijiana 7s included Rebecca Tavo and Brittany Coates.

The latest overseas-based player to feature for the Fijiana is Mereseini Leivere who made her debut three weeks ago in Dubai.

The Fijiana will be back in camp for a short training program just after Boxing Day.

The side is pooled with host New Zealand, England and invitational side China at the Hamilton 7s which will be held from the 25th and 26th of next month.