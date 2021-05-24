Home

Overseas exposure needed for Table Tennis

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
September 17, 2021 4:30 pm

Table Tennis is hoping to send athletes to overseas competitions before the Pacific Mini Games and the Commonwealth Games.

National Coach Havi Yee confirms they are trying to gather more players for the two international meets but it’ll all be for nothing if they don’t know what they’re in for.

Yee says they are looking for any international competition it can find.

“We’re looking forward for any overseas competitions or tournaments in order for them to attend as their build up and prep”.

After sending its lone athlete to the last two Olympic Games, coach Yee says they need to grow their pool, and give them more international exposure.

The Pacific Mini Games will be held one month before the Commonwealth Games in June next year.

