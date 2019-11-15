Overseas based players for Coastline Roos at Tabadamu 7s

The Coastline Roos of Nadroga is one side that is expected to shine at the Tabadamu 7s tournament which kicks tomorrow.

Laced with rugby league players, the Coastline Roos will be aiming to create upsetsin its pool.

This is going to be the second 7s tournament for the team after taking part in the Nadroga 7s last month.

Article continues after advertisement

With majority of the players taking part in rugby league competitions in Australia, the coaching staff is confident the side will spark at the tournament.

“Especially with our 7s pattern because most of the boys have played league whole of last season and it’s hard to switch to rugby 7s especially but we hope the boys can adapt to the 7s game because majority of the boys play in rugby league competitions in Australia and hopefully they will do well”.

Coastline Roos is pooled with Wardens Gold, Tanoa Red Wing and Lami Cavaliers Green at the Tabadamu 7s.

Meanwhile, the FBC Youth pool draws will be done today and their competition will start on Saturday.

There will be now women’s competition due to the lack of teams.

The Tabadamu 7s will kick off tomorrow at Nadi’s Prince Charles Park.