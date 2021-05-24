Overseas based players contest for Commonwealth spot

National Table Tennis reps, Sally and Grace Yee will have to work harder for a spot in the final team for the Commonwealth Games.

The sisters will contest for their places alongside other hopefuls who are based overseas.

Team Manager, Harvey Yee says all athletes aspiring to make the team are continuing with their individual training.

Article continues after advertisement

“We also have other overseas-based players and I hope they are training well. I hope they are on track and we look forward to seeing them fight for a spot in the team for the Commonwealth Games.”

Yee says the players in the country are beginning to pick up preparations gearing up for their second round of trials.

Table Tennis is amongst the 14 sports vying for a place at Birmingham next year.

The national men’s 7s is the only team confirmed to compete in the Games come July.