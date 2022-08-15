Maritime schools shouldn’t be ruled out: Raboiliku

Schools from outer islands can also pose a threat at this year’s Coca-Cola Games says Athletics Fiji development manager Antonio Raboiliku.

Schools like Vunisea Secondary School in Kadavu, Lau’s Ratu Finau College, and Rotuma, are those that have confirmed their participation for the Games which starts on Thursday.

They were present during the Athletics Fiji 2022 National Relay Championship over the weekend.

Rabouliku was impressed with some of the maritime athlete’s times during the race, and says they will be a force to be reckoned with.

“This great athletes and big schools, it is a big exposure for them somehow they will get the feeling of what they’ll face in this week’s competition. But then again, it is a blessing for us that they are here.”

Close to 3,000 athletes are expected to compete at the HFC Bank Stadium on Thursday till Saturday in Suva.

Fans can purchase grandstand tickets at the Athletics Fiji head office along McGregor Road for $45 for the three days or purchase embankment tickets for $12 and ground for $10.

Embankment and ground tickets will also be sold at the gates.

You can watch all the action on FBC Sports channel.