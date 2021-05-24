Home

Our Paralympians can do it: Fatiaki

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
August 20, 2021 4:53 pm
[Source: Supplied]

Team Fiji Paralympics Coach, Freddy Fatiaki believes that if they play their cards right, our two representatives can produce amazing results at the Tokyo Games.

Iosefo Rakesa and Inosi Matea will be featuring in the javelin and shot put events at the Games which starts next Tuesday, however, the pair will be in action on August 30th.

Fatiaki says the last few months have been tough for the duo, given restrictions and limited resources for them to conduct their training.

“There’s challenges along the way in terms of given the opportunity to train freely coming up with this pandemic early this year, we had re-organized ourselves in terms of training venues. In terms of training, equipment’s in terms of the gyms and we had to really improvise to see what we can do in terms of gym training.”

He adds the gold and bronze medal win by Team Fiji at the Olympics is a source of inspiration for Matea and Rakesa me.

The two left for Japan last night and Rakesa will take part in the men’s shot put F41 final while Matea will be featuring in the men’s Javelin F64 on August 30.

