Osaka withdraws from Italian Open

Former world number ones Simona Halep and Victoria Azarenka have advanced to the second round of the Italian Open.

However, four-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka was forced to withdraw from the tournament in Rome due to an ankle injury.

Halep beat France’s Alize Cornet 6-4 6-4, exacting revenge for her fourth round loss at the Australian Open in January.

[Source: Reuters]