Osaka to donate earnings to Haiti victims

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has pledged to donate her earnings from next week’s Western & Southern Open to support earthquake relief efforts in Haiti.

Osaka announced her pledge in response to the 7.2-magnitude quake that struck the impoverished country on Saturday.

The quake killed at least 304 people and injuring hundreds.

World number two Osaka, whose mother is Japanese and who plays under the Japanese flag, has used her platform to call attention to the causes she cares about.

She wore masks at last year’s U.S. Open with the names of victims of police violence on them.

Osaka is seeded second at the tournament in Cincinnati.

[Source: Reuters]