Osaka out of Australian Open

| @BBCWorld
January 22, 2022 7:15 am

Defending champion Naomi Osaka is out of the Australian Open after American opponent Amanda Anisimova survived two match points before clinching a memorable third-round victory.

The 24-year-old was beaten 4-6 6-3 7-6 (10-5) at Melbourne Park.

Anisimova also showed her ability to stay calm under pressure, saving the two match points at 5-4 in the deciding set when her depth from the baseline forced two backhand errors by Osaka.

Unseeded Anisimova will play Australian top seed Ashleigh Barty in the last 16.

Barty has still not dropped a set this week after a 6-2 6-3 victory over Italy’s Camila Giorgi.

The 25-year-old Queenslander is carrying the hopes of a nation desperate to see a home Australian Open champion for the first time since Chris O’Neil in 1978.

 

 

