Osaka drops out of Top 10

Tennis star Naomi Osaka has dropped out of the women’s top 10.

This is the first time since the 2018 US Open title for the Japanese player to fall below 10 in ranking.

Osaka withdrew from this year’s French Open and missed Wimbledon to focus on her mental health.

The 23-year-old also took a break from tennis in September after her defence of the US Open title was ended by Leylah Fernandez in the third round.