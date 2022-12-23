Organization hopes to have more para-athletes

Sport Matters, an organization that uses sports as a tool for development is working to grow the number of participants in the Paralympic events.

Chief Executive Jackie Lauff says there has always been a limited number of para-athletes during sporting events and this is what they hope to change.

Following their community outreach program over the week, the organization worked together with the Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee to introduce more than seven sports into the community.

Article continues after advertisement

Lauff says she hopes it will be able to identify talent in the community.

“So while many people with disabilities in their village may look at football and rugby and netball as the only sports that they see, there’s actually more than 40 federations in Fiji and many different opportunities and things for them to try and enjoy.”

Lauff says there’s a lot of innovation in the para-sport world, but they’ll need to work from the community level to look for talent that can represent the country.