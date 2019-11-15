Open Nationals to be an Olympic qualifying event

The Fiji Swimming Association has confirmed that the Open Nationals that will be held at the end of the year will be an Olympic qualifying event.

This will provide a chance for the eight local swimmers vying for a spot at the 2021 Olympic Games to prove themselves.

Fiji Swimming President Ben Rova says they recently received the approval from the international swimming committee to host the event.

“We will round off towards the end of the year in December and open nationals which has been approved by FINA as an Olympic qualifying event. We pleased that they have given us a status to have this as an Olympic Qualifier so hopefully if the borders open we might some overseas competitors who will come in and compete.”

The Fiji Swimming Association will host its first official Short Course Grand Prix tournament since the onset of COVID-19, next week.