ONOC continues support for member countries

The Oceania National Olympic Committee has highlighted its support to member countries as they prepare towards the Tokyo Olympic Games.

ONOC President Dr Robin Mitchell says they are working to ensure the safe delivery of the participation of these teams in Tokyo.

He says majority of the athletes in the region have had to resort to training in-country in preparation as a result of travel restrictions around the world due to the on-going pandemic.

Mitchell says there is a need to emphasize the importance of compliance and better planning.

Dr Mitchell has confirmed that all of the island countries in Oceania will be represented at the Games.

Australia is looking at about 420 athletes at the moment and New Zealand about 200.

The rest of the Pacific will have a total of 150 athletes based on the qualification programmes.