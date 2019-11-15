ONOC Athletes Commission supports IOC decision

The Oceania National Olympic Committees Athletes’ Commission supports the IOC’s decision to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

In a statement, ONOC Athletes Commission says they applaud the positive attitude of athletes all over the world and agree that everyone is given an equal opportunity to qualify and prepare.

The Commission says they remain in discussions with ONOC as well as the IOC Athletes’ Commission who are the voice at the highest level, to ensure that the athletes’ viewpoint remains at the heart of the decisions by the Olympic Movement.

Athletes have also been reminded to be the natural community champions and ambassadors by practising and advocating all hygiene protocols for COVID-19.

[Source: ONOC]