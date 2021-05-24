Only one day for Sukuna Bowl

This year’s Ratu Sukuna Bowl competition will only be a one day program.

As part of the changes, only the main teams of the six sports are competing.

Today the Fiji Police, Republic of Fiji Military Forces, sponsors Flour Mills of Fiji and Total signed an agreement for the Sukuna Bowl.

Article continues after advertisement

Police Commissioner, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says they have begun preparations.

“Netball and a few other sports like soccer, those few sports that we can play in one day rather than one week, that will be a major difference, it’s not a one day competition like we have the wives and mothers competition but focusing on the main Sukuna bowl rugby match”.

Qiliho says the event will mark the end of a tough year for both the Forces.

“After a long period of sustained operations in support of the ministry of health in dealing with the pandemic so we’ve been looking forward to something like the Sukuna bowl even though it is a match that is seriously contested”.

The Sukuna Bowl will be held on December 17th at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.