One more qualifying event for Judo, two for Karate

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
January 19, 2021 12:32 pm
Tevita Takayawa [Source: International Judo Federation]

Fiji Judo and Karate Fiji will have to wait until June to compete in qualifying tournaments for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Judo is currently bidding on Tevita Takayawa who is currently in Japan awaiting his last qualification round which will be held in Kyrgyzstan.

Karate who is looking to field its first team for the Olympics will have to wait until June for its last qualification round.

The location and venue for the qualifying round is yet to be announced.

Fiji National Sports Commission chair Peter Mazey says they continue to hold discussions with the two federations on preparations and funding.

