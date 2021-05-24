Home

Football

One more game before Fiji FACT for the Blues

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
May 9, 2022 5:28 am

While other districts prepare for the Digicel Fiji FACT, Lautoka still has one more Digicel Premier League game to go.

The side will be playing Nadroga sometime this week.

Coach Anginesh Prasad says this will be a good build up for the players heading into three weeks of Fiji Fact.

“It is a very good buildup for Lautoka because we have been playing week in week out so its quiet good for me to set up my team for the first game for the Fiji FACT”

Prasad says it is important for the players to have enough game time having missed a few weeks of the DPL competition.

The first round of pool games will be held at the ANZ Stadium on May 22nd before heading to Lawaqa Park from the 26th to 29th of May.

The semifinals and final will be held at Lawaqa Park on the 4th and 5th of June and it will also run simultaneously with the RC Manubhai / APCO Coatings Veterans tournament.

The winner will walk away with $17,000, the runner-up $5,000, and the losing semi-finalists with $2,000 each.

