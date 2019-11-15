One last chance for local swimmers

There is still hope for the eight local swimmers vying for a spot at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games next year.

Swimmers had a chance to secure a spot in the Olympics through the recently concluded Open Nationals, but none of the eight met the required qualification times.

However, Fiji Swimming President Ben Rova says they have plans for another qualifying event next year.

“Fiji Swimming has applied to FINA to have our open nationals in 2021, that’s a week after the Easter long weekend. That open championship will also be an Olympic Qualifying event.”

Rova adds with international borders still closed due to the pandemic, holding the qualifying event locally is the only option they have unless things improve by next year.

If the eight swimmers fail to meet the standard qualification time in this proposed event, then the best two will be chosen for the universality spot allocated for Fiji Swimming.