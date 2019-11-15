Home

Olympics to be postponed until 2021

| @BBCWorld
March 24, 2020 11:44 am

The 2020 Olympic Games will be postponed by one year because of coronavirus, says International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound.

It comes after the chairman of the British Olympic Association said Great Britain would be unlikely to send a team to Tokyo this summer.

Australia and Canada have already said they will not compete in Japan.

Speaking to the BBC this morning, Pound says on the basis of the information the IOC has, the postponement has been decided.

He adds the parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on the 24th of July and that much he knows.

The International Olympic Committee has given itself four weeks to decide on the future of this summer’s Games, but veteran IOC member Pound says a decision will be announced soon.

Source: BBC Sport

