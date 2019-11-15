Olympics still in question

The Fiji National Sports Commission is hoping that all will proceed as planned in terms of preparation towards the Olympics.

This was after they received a stern warning from the Ministry of Health at the Fiji National Sports Commission 8th annual conference urging all sporting federations to refrain from participating or hosting international competitions.

Commission Executive Chairman Peter Mazey says International Olympics Committee has confirmed works on the Tokyo Olympics is still in progress.

“The International Olympics Committee confirmed yesterday that they are still working at the games proceeding and we hope that all that will go ahead, with every sport that goes at a moment is still training and working towards that one thing”

Mazey says they have taken heed of the warning and to get federations prepared.