Olympics postponement is for the safety of everyone involved: Bach

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 25, 2020 12:44 pm
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach [Source: Times Colonist]

The decision to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games was made to safeguard the lives of athletes and everyone involved in the Games.

These are the sentiments of International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach.

Delivering the message to athletes around the world, Bach says this is done in the best interest of everyone amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

Bach says the increase in the number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Africa, Oceania, South America and other parts of the world has prompted them to make the decision.

“In order to safeguard the health of the athletes and to everyone involved and to make a contribution to the containment of the coronavirus we agreed to postpone the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.”

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has been postponed until next year.

