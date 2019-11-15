Home

Sports

Olympics postponement have its pros and cons for Team Fiji

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 3, 2020 5:30 pm

There are pros and cons for Team Fiji after the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Team Fiji Chef De Mission Patrick Bower says in general the postponement isn’t really an advantage because the host nation have prepared and spent a lot for the Games.

‘I think the disadvantage is fact that the games were set the timeline was set athletes all over the world were preparing for the set date’.

Bower adds with the Olympics Games now moved to 2021, it may be good news or a blessing for some.

‘The advantage is everybody was on the same level playing field if you hadn’t prepared well then that was your problem and if you started late or whatever the situation was but now that they have had to delay maybe it’s an advantage to some of the sports or some of the athletes’.

At the moment only the Fiji 7s and Fijiana sides have qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games which will now be held on the 23rd of July to the 8th of August next year.

