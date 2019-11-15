Olympics opening ceremony must reference coronavirus

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games opening ceremony executive producer says the COVID-19 crisis must be referenced at the event.

Marco Balich says the ongoing pandemic is the reason the Olympics were postponed. The 2020 Games will now open on July 23rd next year.

Marco Balich says that preparations for both the opening and closing ceremonies were nearly complete before the virus halted opportunities to practice, and the Italian thinks that this disruption needs to be referenced.

It is the first time in Olympic history that a Games has been postponed, with the last ones to be affected the London 1944 and Cortina d’Ampezzo 1944 Summer and Winter Olympics which were cancelled during wartime.

[Source: inside the games]