Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Arrests ordered for loitering outside curfew hours|FNPF to release finer details soon|More arrests for breaching COVID-19 curfew|Drones to help enhance Police monitoring work|McDonald’s and Pizza King notes downturn in business|Resort staff encouraged to turn to their land|School holidays extended for another two weeks|Don’t let your guards down says WHO|More than 400 UK and EU nationals stranded in Fiji|Warwick Fiji to drastically reduce operations|Around 40 tests conducted per day: Dr Waqainabete|FNPF to release finer details soon|COVID-19 poses heightened risks for Fiji's economy says World Bank|Non-essential civil servants to be advised tomorrow|FNPF assures members of sufficient money|Likuliku and Malolo Island resorts closed temporarily|Domestic Economy forecast to fall into a recession|COVID-19 Police operations boosted with body cameras|Fijians to be proactive: Consumer Council|Shortage of Kava supply claims Lautoka vendors|68 Fijians arrested for breaching curfew|FCCC warns traders engaged in conditional selling|FNPF revises its unemployment withdrawal policy|No new COVID-19 cases: Dr Waqainabete|WAF disappointed with disruptions in supply|
Fiji Stories World Stories

Sports

Olympics opening ceremony must reference coronavirus

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 1, 2020 12:57 pm
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games opening ceremony executive producer Marco Balich. [Source: insidethegames]

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games opening ceremony executive producer says the COVID-19 crisis must be referenced at the event.

Marco Balich says the ongoing pandemic is the reason the Olympics were postponed. The 2020 Games will now open on July 23rd next year.

Marco Balich says that preparations for both the opening and closing ceremonies were nearly complete before the virus halted opportunities to practice, and the Italian thinks that this disruption needs to be referenced.

Article continues after advertisement

It is the first time in Olympic history that a Games has been postponed, with the last ones to be affected the London 1944 and Cortina d’Ampezzo 1944 Summer and Winter Olympics which were cancelled during wartime.

[Source: inside the games]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.