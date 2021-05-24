Home


Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony show director fired

| @BBCWorld
July 22, 2021 4:33 pm
Kentaro Kobayashi (L) has been dismissed as creative director of the Olympics opening and closing ceremonies [Source: Reuters]

Organizers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games have fired the show director for the opening ceremony which is to be held tomorrow.

Kentaro Kobayashi who is a Japanese comedian was sacked on the eve of the opening ceremony after clips circulated of him making jokes about the Holocaust in 1998 emerged

Kobayashi’s sacking follows the resignation earlier this week of Keigo Oyamada, the composer of the music for the opening ceremony, after he admitted abusing and bullying disabled children during his schooldays.

Article continues after advertisement

Tokyo 2020 chief executive Toshirō Mutō said organizers would “review the entire programme” of tomorrow’s opening ceremony following the sacking of Kobayashi.

Organizing Committee President Seiko Hashimoto said Tokyo 2020 had learned of the Kobayashi footage, where he said he had lots of paper cutouts of human figures from a time when they “played Holocaust”, yesterday morning.

[Source: insidethegames]

