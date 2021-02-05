Olympics dream still alive for Ross

The journey to the Olympic Games isn’t always smooth for aspiring athletes and this rings true for Netani Ross, who has set his sight on the Toyko Games.

The 21-year-old faced a number of setbacks last year which hindered his qualification.

Ross says one of the greatest obstacles he has had to conquer is his mental and emotional health.

“I have a lot of personal challenges, a lot of things mentally and emotionally also but physically I am ok. I need to wrap myself around all those three to be able to perform well.”

He adds his Olympic dream is very much alive.

“Regarding these times I think we are pretty close and the coaches are putting in a lot. As for

us athletes, we are trying to live up to those expectations and getting the works in done especially training.”

Fiji Swimming President Ben Rova says if none of the swimmers make the Olympic qualifying time, they will use the two Olympic quota spots available.